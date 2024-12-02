Murrumbidgee Homestead

Murrumbidgee HomesteadA derelict homestead dating from the 1840s has been conserved, restored and extended to become a family home and the centre of a large pastoral enterprise.
Located in a breathtaking landscape with nature surrounding it's midst.
The reimagined home is focused around an enclosed courtyard accessible from every ground floor room.
The courtyard brings light and air into the house and offers a sunny refuge from winter winds.
Project Summary
LocationNSW
Year2019
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectHector Abrahams Architects
PhotographerJohn Gollings