Mt Eliza Sanctuary

This project originally began as a first floor extension with views overlooking the coast.

However, due to the global pandemic and rising interest rates, the proposal had to pivot and adjust to suit a new economic landscape.

The parents of a young family of five were in desperate need for a separate area that they could retire to after busy days. It was important that it was not only spacious, but also provided space for a small home office to cater for both of the clients running their own businesses.

The second iteration of the extension aimed to touch the existing fabric of the house as lightly as possible, not only minimising the impact on the dwelling's structure, but also the impact on the day to day life of the family during the construction period.

The glazed link provided a light filled hallway between the old and the new. While modest in footprint, the extension was able to provide the family much needed amenity in the form of a master bedroom, lounge, ensuite, walk in robe and study.

The exterior materials of the building blend with the original form and reinterpret the painted brick plinth to the building by emphasising the depth of the reveals. The form of the extension is exaggerated through stepping of the facade, and increased pitch of the roof.

Architecture & Design sits down with Scott McPherson, Director at Block Architecture Studio, to discuss the genesis of the project.

Architecture and Design: Can you describe the initial vision for this project and how it evolved over time?

Scott McPherson: The initial proposal begin as a first floor extension to maximise potential ocean views. A combination of factors (existing structure, cost, impact on living in the house during works) lead to a redesign, which provided essentially the same footprint and programme, while also allowing the clients to stay in place throughout the works. This became very important with a baby due towards the end of the construction timeline.

What were the biggest challenges you faced during the design and construction phases, and how did you overcome them?

There were two significant challenges faced during the design and construction of the project. The first was to have the previous planning permit (for the first floor proposal) removed, and then have council agree to a compliant, but reduced street setback. It required consultation between the council planning department and the building department, to assure the building surveyor that everyone was in agreement on the allowed setback for this project. The second was the connection to the existing house, which was designed to slide under the existing gutter of the house and provide a minimal point of penetration to the existing fabric. This was a matter of millimeters, but the builder did an excellent job of making the connection work with the existing conditions on site.

How did you ensure that the project met the client’s needs and expectations?

The clients needs were clear from the outset - a third child on the way, and they were in need of their own space, which included a study for the clients to be able to run their business on a daily basis. We worked through a number of iterations, and settled on the link and study providing a buffer zone to the main bedroom and ensuite, which provided a bit more privacy and comfort for the clients.

Were there any unique or innovative techniques or materials used in this project?

We were keen to have the extension (particularly as it is forward facing rather than the typical extension to the rear of a dwelling) reference the existing house without copying it. We utilised recycled bricks to use as a plinth for the Scyon cladding to sit on, which referenced the existing weatherboards sitting on a white brick base. We also played with the pitch of the roof and wall heights, stepping them in and out to resemble some of the forms of the existing house which had been extended a number of times over the past half century.

How does this project fit into your broader portfolio and design philosophy?

We have a love for using courtyards to bring in natural light to darker parts of houses, and to use glazed links to lightly touch the existing fabric of the house. This acts not only to maintain as much of the structural integrity of the existing house, but we also finds that it is a very cost effective way to connect an extension to the existing dwelling. In the current construction climate, every small move we can make to save the clients some money, can go a long way in realising somebody's dream project for their home.