Designed for a couple to live out the rest of their days, Bent Architecture have created Mt Eliza House for a pair of design-loving clients looking to downsize and live closer to the township.

Coupling exceptional design with a passion of designing for ageing in place, Bent Architecture were the ideal candidate to undertake the project. The clients asked for a compact, accessible and energy-efficient home. What transpired is now a functional, accessible and efficient home that will support the occupants well into their senility.

The house has effectively been devised as a space surrounded by lush plantations. Large windows open out towards the garden, with living areas running the length of the block. A courtyard based in the centre of the home furthers the connection to nature, with Indigenous vegetation planted throughout.

Despite the couple making the decision to downsize, the home contains a space specifically catered to guests, whether it be children, grandchildren or other visitors. An additional bedroom, bathroom and living space tucked upstairs under the roofline of the home, with skylights in the roof giving guests the perfect view of the treetops outside.

Highlighting the accessible qualities of the home, there are no steps or level changes from the carport through to the backyard. All doors are wide enough for wheelchair access and double french doors create equally wide openings have also been utilised.

In terms of sustainable elements, the house has been oriented east-west, facing the sun for passive heating and cooling. The house’s facade is made of Timbercrete, a brick alternative with a far lower carbon footprint. The polished concrete floors have been infused with hydronic heating which allows for steady temperatures throughout the year. The home is powered by rooftop solar panels and a battery storage system, as well as a 43,000 water tank that is concealed underground.

Bringing together the best in contemporary architecture, biophilic design, sustainability and accessibility, Bent Architecture have created a dwelling that centres around an abundant garden. Rather sadly, one of the clients, John passed away only a few months after moving into the home. Thankfully, due to the design, he was able to receive palliative care in the comfort of the home until he passed. Bent Architecture describes it as an honour to have worked with both he and his wife Ann to design his final home.