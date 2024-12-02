From the architect:

Positioned on the estate of the heritage-listed Moondah Mansion, built by James Grice in 1888, Mount Eliza Village will epitomise what it means to live life to the full in retirement.

Our masterplan orientates buildings over the expansive site and proposes a village- like arrangement that sensitively integrates with the environment, enhances distant views and celebrates the existing structures.

Authentic and varied materiality in each building responds to the surrounding natural landscape and a pedestrian circulation spine through the site connects the village residents. Detailed planning preserved mature landscape including historic cypress trees which will ensure the proposal settles into the surroundings.

On-site works are programmed to take place over five stages, with the first residents moving into the village about 24 months after work begins. The completion of the village is scheduled to be completed in the following three years.

The total development will comprise 104 independent apartments, 27 assisted living suites and a 60-bed aged care centre with low care, high care, and specialist dementia care facilities. It will also have a bowling green, cafe, bar, cinema, indoor swimming pool, hair and beauty salon, gymnasium and a place of worship.

“Australians are getting older, and we are in desperate need for more high-quality and well-designed aged care. Mount Eliza Village goes beyond just the facilities necessary for aged care and puts location, lifestyle and design in focus to meet the changing demands for this sector, ” says Michael Bialek, Founding Director, SJB.

“SJB is excited to be working with Ryman Healthcare on this significant site and preserving the Mount Eliza coast line with a series of buildings that are sympathetic to the landscape and enhance the broader community.”