A passionate, sustainability-centric client has assisted in the creation of Mosman Park House, with Robeson Architects meeting both brief and budget to craft a home the practice says it is most proud of.

An accessible family home was desired by the clientele. The gold standard of the ‘Liveable Housing Design Guidelines’ were met, meaning wider hallways, doorways, and circulation space have been created. Ramps and pathways work with the slope of the site and remove the need for stairs.

The dwelling comprises three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a home office, and a spacious living area. A separate granny flat, featuring an ensuite and kitchenette and its own entrance. The floorplan devised by the practice has resulted in a number of distinct outdoor zones with their own purpose.

The living wing of the home runs on an east-west axis, opening out to a northern courtyard, with a deck to the east taking advantage of the morning sun, overlooking the site’s largest garden.

The facade of the home looks to be single storey, with the majority of the first floor intentionally set back. As a result, ceilings in the living spaces have been increased, culminating in spacious light-filled entertainment areas.

This house was built with sustainability in mind, with materials such as FSC certified timber and recycled spotted gum utilised. Solar panels, a greywater system, and louvres that capture the cooling breezes have all been integrated, while a reverse brick veneer mediates both hot and cold conditions. A pond in the entry courtyard offers both aesthetic and functional properties, cooling down the afternoon breeze.