Located on the slopes of Mosman above Chinaman’s Beach, Mathieson Architects’ Mosman House is a three level domicile that overlooks Sydney Harbour’s North Head.

Set on a steeply sloping site, the house is largely concealed from the street and is carefully designed around the sculptural form of a large Angophora tree. The principal living spaces open to generous covered terraces and the views beyond. Blackened steel brise soleil are set within deep openings in expanses of white.

The key objectives of the brief included maximised visual access to the harbour, spacious interior environments that capture the movement of light throughout the day and to create a serene refuge to escape from the city.

Smaller apertures provide framed vignettes of the surrounding garden. Accents of dark stained timber and bespoke joinery elements allow for moments of contrast. Plastered walls, terrazzo floors, silk rugs and Carrara marble, all in shades of white, capture light and shadow. Strong accents of black juxtapose with the white. Luxury in architecture is created through simplicity and clean spaces to enjoy uninterrupted views of the landscape.

A basalt lined swimming pool is set within a private oasis of green.