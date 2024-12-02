Designed by Tribe Studio Architects, Mosman House II is an embodiment of architectural ingenuity, captivating the essence of modern design while moving beyond conventional norms.

A far cry from the atypical dwellings associated with the Mosman LGA, the practice endeavoured to create a dwelling that would breathe life into the existing Cape Cod envelope. A garden level on the first floor acts as a foundation for the upper concrete band, which seems to levitate when viewed from distance.

Secluded bedrooms on the upper floors offer privacy, with a vibrant living expanse located beneath. The space seamlessly transitions into the outdoors, which are awash with natural light. The architectural language is both robust and contemporary, boasting elements such as charred timber cladding, off-form concrete, and intricate steelwork, ultimately reshaping perceptions of gravity and scale.

Strategically oriented to the north to maximise sunlight, the home’s configuration also captures vignettes of Sydney’s Middle Harbour. This orientation harmonises with the existing pool to the South, accentuating the overall experience.

A lift from the garage and a second bedroom typifies Tribe’s universal housing approach and allows for ageing in place. The audacious inclusion of an indoor/outdoor kitchen island has quickly become a focal point, catering to the clients' passion for entertaining.

Respectful of the surrounding houses, the first-floor envelope of the former dwelling was retained to maintain light and views for neighbouring properties. Tribe’s willingness to sculpt a universal, contemporary residence has seen the practice succeed with aplomb, with Mosman House II redefining spatial dynamics and celebrating nature.