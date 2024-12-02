Designed by Lachlan Shepherd Architects, Moores House 2 sees an existing dwelling in Bellbrae refreshed and extended to resemble a practical, open and robust home on Victoria’s surf coast.

The brief provided by the clients asked for an addition which would comprise a new living room and bedroom. The addition was to face the coast and to increase liveability in the house, which would only be enhanced by increased living space.

The dwelling is informed by modernist principles of the mid-20th century, with the moody palette and steel structure contrasting against the verdant green landscape. Concrete floors and timber joinery and a wonderfully subdued charcoal amongst the kitchen cabinetry makes for an understated yet assured tonal curation.

The addition to Moores House 2 extends its liveability and functionality, with a contemporary living space and bedroom added to the existing. The site itself is immersed in the natural environment, with a number of openings allowing for an influx of natural light and the ability to take it in when sitting in a number of the dwelling’s spaces.