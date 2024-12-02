Techne Founding Director Nick Travers didn’t have to look far to find a team to reinvigorate his house, with the practice's associate and senior interior designer Bianca Baldi leading the complete interior refurbishment of Monomeath House in Toorak.

The 1930s-era home is occupied by Travers, his partner and their two children and pets. The brief provided to Techne was for the team to create a forever home, tailored to each occupant’s interests.

Boldness and colour features throughout, with references to Hollywood grandeur, Palm Springs and mid century design motifs. The three level dwelling features a number of surprises intertwined with a meticulous sensitivity.

The cornices, fireplaces and courtyard have all been revitalised through the integration of contemporary detailing, colour, materials and textures. Fluted wall treatments and joinery, textured tiles in the bathrooms, playful coloured stones, carpet and paint finishes elevate the existing elements of the home.

The Hollywood influence is on show with the stairwell being coloured in deep green, as well as a green velvet curtain, which feels like going to the theatre. Oak chevron flooring and grey loop pile carpets and walls as well as new lighting fixtures create the ‘forever home feeling’ sought by Travers.

Techne altered the floorplate slightly in order to improve function and accessibility. Walls were removed on the first level in order to reposition the kitchen and open up the area, with the walk-in wardrobe made larger. The island benchtop of the kitchen is more akin to a sculpture than it is a practical installation.

The fearless approach adopted by Baldi in the pursuit of vibrancy has resulted in a wonderfully designed interior for Monomeath House.

The implementation of contemporary colour and design elements is an embodiment of both modern architecture, but also the ideals of the practice itself.