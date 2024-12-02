moggs house

From the architect:

The home was designed as a holiday residence, with the intent of the owners spending increased time in it during retirement.

Thus, a largely pragmatic 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom footprint was used, whereby living areas were located on the first floor to take advantage of significant creek/reserve views and surrounding ocean corridors.

The main open plan kitchen, living and dining zones operate off a double-height entry void area and a central, covered courtyard with access to a rooftop terrace with improved ocean views/aspect.

The first floor also contains the main bedroom, ensuite area along with a secondary guest powder room. At ground level, there are two guest bedrooms and a shared bathroom area along with laundry facilities.

The form of the building mimics earlier examples of “stilt” houses, which were often commonly constructed on sites in and around the Great Ocean Road.

A sculptural oxidised steel blade wall ascends from ground level to wrap over and encase the lower compressed cement sheet rooflines adjacent, sheltering the living zones from the street interface and allowing the home to open up to the view once inside.