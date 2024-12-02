Modernist Wonderland: Renovating a 1960s yellow brick home

Modernist Wonderland is the renovation of a 1960s yellow brick home for a Greek-Australian family who likes to entertain.

The renovation is a colourful celebration and opening of the existing space, as well as a playful adaptation of materials from the Modernist era.

Inside, small spaces have been decompartmentalised to create a space big enough to host 80-person Christmas festivities.

Interiors have also been reimagined through pops of colour, reflecting Modernist style as well as the family’s Greek heritage. This can be seen in the children’s rooms, where doors and carpet are in matching bold colours, and in the use of Acropolis, a pale pink Dulux colour that reflects the family’s cultural patriotism.

Outside, a large tiered north-facing deck was added, connecting the kitchen to the garden. This is an example of how spaces have been altered to bring more joy and entertainment to the home.

Key products/suppliers