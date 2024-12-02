Logo
Restoring a 1960s modernist house to its former glory

An original modernist house from the 1960s was restored and updated to house a young Sydney family.

26054-view-from-pools.jpg

26055-terrace-view.jpg

26056-living-room-vie.jpg

26058-kitchen.jpg

26060-Entry-view.jpg

26061-Street-View.jpg

26063-Pool-courtyard.jpg

26064-internal-courty.jpg

26068-original-plans.png

26069-original-plans.png

26070-Plans-by-Still.png

26071-Timber-screen.JPG

26174-Entry.jpg

26175-Pool-courtyard.jpg

From the architect:

This house was originally designed as part of a competition for The Womens Weekly Home of the Future, 1965 by Lief Kristensen. The original building is a modest grid plan with a central courtyard.

The house had undergone several alterations and the original intent of the plan was diluted and was in a state of disrepair. Instead of knocking down the building, the clients who have a young family, decided to renovate and wanted to explore options for improving spatial, structural and privacy issues.

The first move was to restore the original strength of the grid layout and retain and enhance the character of the modernist building, while crafting places of retreat for all of the family.

A new garage and store and upper level roof terrace were built to provide storage and a flow from kitchen to landscaped entertaining terrace. The pool, which took up the entire rear courtyard, was reduced to allow for a larger north-facing entertaining area.

The ground floor plan was also widened to fit in a new bathroom, laundry, study and larger kitchen, while providing clear access to a new roof terrace. A sculptural hardwood screen integrates this expansion within the street façade, emphasising the horizontal element of the façade, adding depth to the façade and filtering views from the street.

The reconfigured upper level houses a private bedroom to the north, bathroom and informal living area with deck access to the west. The proportions of this addition repeat the grid plan and express this on the façade. Passive ventilation was increased for all the spaces.

The plan was discussed and was given the blessing of the original architect, Lief Kristensen, who passed away in 2016.

Project Summary
LocationSydney, NSW
Year2017
StatusComplete
Size300 m²
Credits
ArchitectStill Space Architecture
