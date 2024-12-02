Logo
Middle Cove House

Middle Cove House

Located in a lower North Shore suburb surrounded by mid-century houses, this 1970s brick house has been transformed.

0fd52c5b-4782-4d5a-b044-5cebdac56cd2.jpg

152215e4-18f8-4369-bff3-ab97bdbede2e.JPG

2067d556-2871-4769-8d03-47573814bd56.jpg

2b0c80f8-95bd-4284-9a78-46dac026fdb8.jpg

3f323275-0ebe-46a3-ab58-2549af4a40ad-ProposedUpperLe.jpg

51cbff53-364b-4e5e-89bb-3d5acd33d337-ExistingUpperLe.jpg

5e08f140-4368-4b6e-a526-610151400f56.jpg

5ea5056f-a5d9-4157-89b5-0e8b60404fc4.jpg

65370a50-e3e3-4f9c-8564-2a82f803f9b9.jpg

765807de-983f-4b58-beea-818ca73cde28.jpg

81a640a4-440d-4461-b6b7-f2451d760e52.JPEG

8a68db40-1108-4b1f-9bb4-29d1f2d189a4.jpg

8c86e378-177d-490f-9dfe-ddc975cbbc03.jpg

9061ea36-9783-4c7e-94e9-fb431a399b72.jpg

9a7a4a84-66fa-434a-ba01-93911b36207e.jpg

a7044b36-1f15-480b-91a1-2bd0d0c3d28f.jpg

adf856aa-ae5e-4a11-96b4-1967053d3158.jpg

From the architect:

The key to this project is to provide privacy from the street, yet allowing inter-connected living spaces for a client who loves plants and have three active cats.

The original house has several living areas, but they were disconnected and devoid of natural light. The rear of the house backs onto rocky bush reserves and leaves no room for any outdoor living.

The architectural intervention removed all partition walls from the living rooms and created a combined living area that can accommodate different activities.

The front balcony that runs along the entire front facade of the building has been semi-enclosed to become an extension of the living room.

It provides a usable outdoor living space as well as a sheltered outdoor environment for the client’s cats and pot plants. Sliding timber screens allows parts of the balcony to be visually closed off from the street yet provides a controlled level of light and shade.

The architectural expression pays homage to the suburb’s strong mid-century character.

Images: Supplied

Project Summary
LocationMiddle Cove, NSW
Year2019
StatusComplete
Size150 m²
Credits
ArchitectInsite Studio
PhotographerKata Bayer
