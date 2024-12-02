Middle Cove House

From the architect:

Located in a lower North Shore suburb surrounded by mid-century houses, this 1970s brick house has been transformed.

The key to this project is to provide privacy from the street, yet allowing inter-connected living spaces for a client who loves plants and have three active cats.

The original house has several living areas, but they were disconnected and devoid of natural light. The rear of the house backs onto rocky bush reserves and leaves no room for any outdoor living.

The architectural intervention removed all partition walls from the living rooms and created a combined living area that can accommodate different activities.

The front balcony that runs along the entire front facade of the building has been semi-enclosed to become an extension of the living room.

It provides a usable outdoor living space as well as a sheltered outdoor environment for the client’s cats and pot plants. Sliding timber screens allows parts of the balcony to be visually closed off from the street yet provides a controlled level of light and shade.

The architectural expression pays homage to the suburb’s strong mid-century character.

Images: Supplied