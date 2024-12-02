Mid-century modernist home in Sydney receives new living spaces and green roof

The renovation of a mid-century modernist home in Sydney increases and improves living spaces and its connectivity with the outdoors.

Designed by Buck & Simple, the D+K House project in Mona Vale involved the relocation of living areas to the lower floor to create greater connectivity to the rear yard. In addition, the private spaces upstairs were reconfigured, and a deep soil green roof was included.

The architects aimed to respect the era of the existing structure, while maximising efficiency with a contemporary arrangement and improving the building’s environmental credentials.

Construction focused on traditional building techniques intertwined with contemporary detailing, combining double brick cavity walls with generous sized custom timber-framed glazing.





As the central element of the design, the green roof is structurally supported by an exposed, white, coffered timber ceiling, that provides articulation and a play of light when viewed from the living areas below.

The D+K House has also been designed to breathe and take advantage of the climate through a combination of the green roof’s dense thermal mass shielding the interiors from heat gain, and high level operable windows generating ample cross ventilation.

PRODUCTS

FLOORING

TALLOWWOOD TIMBER

BURNISHED CONCRETE FLOORS

BRICKS

PGH CREVOLE

WINDOWS

CUSTOM TIMBER FRAMED

FIREPLACE

JETMASTER 550 TRSI

KITCHEN

TOP: CAESARSTONE

HARDWARE: BLUM AUSTRALIA

CUPBOARDS: POLY FINISH DULUX