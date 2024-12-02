Logo
Mid-century modernist home in Sydney receives new living spaces and green roof

Mid-century modernist home in Sydney receives new living spaces and green roof

The renovation of a mid-century modernist home in Sydney increases and improves living spaces and its connectivity with the outdoors.

The renovation of a mid-century modernist home in Sydney increases and improves living spaces and its connectivity with the outdoors.

Designed by Buck & Simple, the D+K House project in Mona Vale involved the relocation of living areas to the lower floor to create greater connectivity to the rear yard. In addition, the private spaces upstairs were reconfigured, and a deep soil green roof was included.

The architects aimed to respect the era of the existing structure, while maximising efficiency with a contemporary arrangement and improving the building’s environmental credentials.

8921-1.jpg

Construction focused on traditional building techniques intertwined with contemporary detailing, combining double brick cavity walls with generous sized custom timber-framed glazing.

8984-2.jpg
8925-1.jpg

As the central element of the design, the green roof is structurally supported by an exposed, white, coffered timber ceiling, that provides articulation and a play of light when viewed from the living areas below.

8915-1.jpg

The D+K House has also been designed to breathe and take advantage of the climate through a combination of the green roof’s dense thermal mass shielding the interiors from heat gain, and high level operable windows generating ample cross ventilation.

PRODUCTS

FLOORING
TALLOWWOOD TIMBER
BURNISHED CONCRETE FLOORS

BRICKS
PGH CREVOLE

WINDOWS
CUSTOM TIMBER FRAMED

FIREPLACE
JETMASTER 550 TRSI

KITCHEN
TOP: CAESARSTONE
HARDWARE: BLUM AUSTRALIA
CUPBOARDS: POLY FINISH DULUX

Project Summary
LocationMona Vale, NSW
StatusComplete
Credits
Architectbuckandsimple
PhotographerKate Mathieson
