Melbourne Penthouse

From the architect:

This art-deco inspired luxury penthouse 50 storeys high offers a sophisticated urban space in the heart of Melbourne.

Such a home is rare in Melbourne, where every detail has been meticulously crafted to create a sanctuary that feels private yet connected to everything as far as the eye can see.

It meets a growing preference for inner-city living where convenience and high-end finishes surpass high-maintenance mansions.

Designed by Rothelowman for developer Salvo, the expansive 370m2 penthouse spans two floors and includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, spacious living areas and a large open-air rooftop terrace with private entertaining area.

The penthouse features floor-to-ceiling windows throughout to take advantage of sweeping panoramic views of the CBD, Docklands and the Royal Botanic Gardens.

The interior design is characterised by arched doorways, black detailing, natural wood panelling and timber floors.

The gourmet kitchen is equipped with Gaggenau appliances and features a marble benchtop, integrated fridge, butler’s pantry and separate wine room.

Marble stairs lead to the roof deck with a lounge space, outdoor kitchen and spa; ideal for private entertaining and relaxation.

The unique residence offers a private retreat from the bustling rhythm of the city below.