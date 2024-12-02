Located on a long and sloping site along the Mornington Peninsula, the McCrae Bush house is a dwelling that is directly inspired by its unique surrounding context of native bushland and Port Phillip Bay.

Designed by Chan Architecture, the home is located on the highest point of the site towards the rear, which allows the dwelling to take full advantage of the water and treetop views.

The curved driveway from which the house is approached gives the house a certain appearance, as if it is comfortably nestled amongst the bush, gradually becoming more dramatic and angular as one as one gets closer.

The elevated angular form of the building was driven by the client’s desire to sit high above the site. The brief sought a double height living space with a mezzanine library/sitting area above, with external windows implemented thoughtfully to frame specific views of the surrounding bushland and the water views from the kitchen, dining and outdoor terrace.

Recycled red ironbark was chosen as the external wall cladding which blends amongst the native bushland. External materials, walls and windows were also carefully selected and located to ensure bushfire attack level compliance and durability considering the close proximity of saltwater.

The dwelling can be divided into three zones. The entrance and meditation room are located on the ground floor, with the main living spaces upstairs on the first floor to the north and the bedrooms to the rear. The main living areas were located on the first floor to take advantage of the elevated water views and outlook into the surrounding bushland, whereas the bedrooms were located to the rear for greater privacy. The meditation room downstairs was to be a quiet, contemplative space away from the rest of the house with its own self-contained accommodation for visitors to be able to stay comfortably overnight.

Recycled materials and natural finishes headline the number of sustainable elements implemented by Chan. High performance glazing and natural ventilation throughout mitigate the need to run an artificial air conditioner throughout the year.

Sitting in a unique position, McCrae Bush House utilises its site and elevation to its advantage to mediate between bush and body of water. Chan Architecture have thoughtfully curated a home with a number of natural and robust materials to ensure it is equally tranquil and sustainable.