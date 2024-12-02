Marvell Street Studio: Reimagining a coastal backyard

From the architect:

Marvell Street Studio is a re-imagining of the coastal backyard of a young family living in the heart of Byron Bay.

It is a pavilion-style studio that acts as a flexible space that opens to and forms part of the yard. It is low set and open with a cantilevered roof span and neatly tucked away sliding doors - opening and creating connection to the yard and other buildings.

The studio sits in a hierarchy of complimentary buildings, starting with the main house, then the studio and the pool cabana. The intention was to add a guest pavilion for the home - a place to relax as the family grows and a future granny flat for visiting grandparents and family.

As part of the north-facing backyard, the studio is the link between the main house deck area and the pool. There is a flow and connection between each of the spaces that gives a cohesive feeling to the property.

The west-facing orientation of the studio acts as a privacy barrier to eastern neighbours by screening the pool and the main house.

Marvell Street Studio is the result of a collaborative effort between Harley, project architect Hayley Pryor and local builder Ben Jolliffe (Jbuilds, Byron Bay) along with local brands including AWS (Architectural Window Systems) Australia, Slabshapers concrete, Jatana interiors (tiles), Sussex taps, and more.