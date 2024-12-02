Marramarra Shack is an off the grid cabin designed by Swiss architecture studio Leopold Banchini Architects, overlooking the remote Marramarra Creek in New South Wales.

Almost entirely built using timber, the standalone house features timber pillars made from repurposed 200-year-old Ironbark electrical posts.

Spotted Gum growing in the Darug region is used for the beams of the ceiling and floor while the minimalist detailing and furniture come from repurposed Turpentine timber sourced from the old jetty on the banks of the creek. The façade features thin fire-resistant fibre cement sheets.

“The stepped longitudinal section in conjunction with a tightly arranged structural grid acknowledges the steeply sloping site upon which the house is located,” the architects explained.

A large north-facing window opens up beautiful views to the creek and beyond. Two small bedrooms open to a patio while the flat roof above provides a large terrace space with a tree canopy.

The cabin’s steel footings are pinned to the sandstone bedrock below, eliminating the need for heavy concrete footings and reducing the impact on the site. The house is completely sustainable, according to the architects, with both solar energy and water collected on the roof and stored onsite.