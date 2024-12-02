Equipping a Spanish mission-style home with the tools for modern living, Clements Clarke Architects presents Manson House, located in Brisbane.

The work conducted by the practice comprises an addition to the existing home that remains responsible and respectful of the dwelling’s style and form. With budget constraints playing an influential role in the design process, the practice opted to leave the existing dwelling in situ and add to the rear of the home, as opposed to raising the house and building underneath.

The unique nature of the site with the extension has allowed for a three level home, with the extension sitting half a level above and below the levels of the existing dwelling. Given there is less land afforded to properties and homes are growing bigger by the day, the practice aimed to explore and adapt the concept of the backyard and create some sort of central courtyard space. As a result, the new living and entertaining spaces run along the length of the yard, in an attempt to connect the home to the outdoors and to evoke memories of the quintessential Queensland backyard.

The extension’s facade intersects between the strong residential character of light brown brickwork, and a smooth cream timber finish. The interior, featuring concrete floors, white walls and timber joinery and doors form a modernist palette that are in tune with the stylings of the original dwelling. Showcasing the family’s desire to entertain, the house transitions between the interior and exterior spaces coherently.

Adding onto an existing home in an intricate manner, Clements Clarke Architects have accounted for the needs of a growing family with a new space that acknowledges the existing home. Connecting to the limited green space and ensuring the family has space to grow and entertain in equal measure, the extension is clean and controlled, with contemporary materials, textures and principles seamlessly operating amongst the Spanish mission-esque domicile.