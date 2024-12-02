Located in the Victorian Alps, Mansfield House sits proudly atop a hill overlooking its surroundings. Designed by Robbie Walker, the dwelling is constructed with a robust material palette in order to be equally sustainable and durable.

Given the complex climate conditions faced in the Alps, the house has been designed to stand the tests of inclement weather. Steel, concrete, glass and plywood headline the list of materials utilised to ensure the home is able to withstand bushfire and heavy rain. Additionally, the textures create a rugged and contemporary palette, with the rustic steel screens located on the facade reminiscent of run down rural properties.

Due to the pandemic, the materials were selectively chosen due to the ease in acquiring them. Walker was thoughtful in his approach, opting for the raw materials for their durable qualities and ease in acquiring them.

Construction of the house was hampered by access to the site, which could only previously be reached via a four-wheel-drive. In order for the concrete trucks to make their way up the hill, a local earthworks team prepared the road for three months. Despite the works, the trucks were only able to make their way up carrying half loads of concrete.

A glass box has been tacked onto the house in order to take advantage of the views as well as solar gain for the house given its off-grid capabilities. The bedrooms are located towards the rear of the home, which works as a bunker and are protected from harsh sunlight and rain.

Mansfield House is a sanctuary on the hill that seeks to take in all the elements. The vigorous material palette coupled with the proficiency of Robbie Walker makes for a sustainable off-grid home that is able to deal with whatever Mother Nature throws its way, as well as creating a stylistically strong and assured contemporary home.