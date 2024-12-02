Bringing a fresh outlook to the suburb of New Farm, Graya and Joe Adsett Architects have created a multi-residential complex that effectively has its own set of lungs. The Maison New Farm Multi-residential complex provides its residents with a strong sense of luxury, but also looks to provide the suburb with unrivalled presence.

Graya sought to soften the design language of the entire suburb through its vision for Maison. The bespoke curved planter boxes, plank form concrete and attention to detail on landscaping elevate the facade and provide relief from the rigidity of other buildings among the streetscape.

The practice was thoughtful in its curation of vegetation, opting for a number of drought-tolerant plants and a grey-water reticulation system to minimise the water usage of the building.

Each skyhome features high end fittings and fixtures synonymous with luxurious developments such as New Farm. A rooftop community area and pool offers views of the river city providing high class amenity for residents and their guests.

Embodying the best of Brisbane’s contemporary built environment, Maison New Farm looks to underline that budget is not always best spent on just the internal fitout. Through a wise distribution of funds, the building’s gentle curvatures and lush plantations offer a welcome juxtaposition between old and new amongst one of Brisbane’s historic streetscapes.