Mahogany House

From the architect:

The plan for the new home is curated to preserve the roots of three existing mature trees on the site including a liquid amber tree and a silver birch at the front and a mahogany to the rear.

The elements within the plan are oriented to maximise the visual and physical connections with central courtyard and the mahogany tree, which has defined the central axis of the house including the central courtyard at entry.

The house consists of two pods separated by a focal courtyard, which features a swimming pool. A double storey main living pod sits to the west and a single storey grandparents’ pod sits to the east. The two pods are connected by a central entrance and lounge space, which reveals a surprise view into the central courtyard upon entering.

The grandparents’ pod features two bedrooms, a bathroom and a dedicated lounge with kitchenette, enabling them to withdraw to their own quarters as desired.

Broken into two trapezoidal forms reflected on each side, the facade reads as a triple fronted dwelling in keeping with the style of the existing homes in the area. The sharp roof angle creates interesting volumes internally.

The exterior is clad in terracotta shingles, locally made in Melbourne, an unusual application for this material and part of our strategy to seek out options that suit our budget.

The interiors showcase biophilia and designed to accommodate and integrate owners’ large collection of indoor plants, blurring the boundary between inside and out. The interiors palette is simple featuring materials such as plywood, terrazzo and timber, with bold colours applied sparingly for visual interest.

Project’s commitment to sustainability is anchored by right-sizing the house to provide enough space whilst avoiding wastefulness.

Integral to the design are application of Passivhaus Design principles for dwellings and use of Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) instead of conventional timber frame; making the house airtight and eco-conscious, offering a comfortable and energy-efficient living environment.

House footprint is curated with a central courtyard with northern exposure that delivers direct sunlight deep into the pod floorplates during winter while the window shrouds filter the sunlight during summer months.

Correctly orientating the spaces for solar penetration, cross flow ventilation and internal views are key design considerations for Mahogany House. They improve the living conditions without spending more on costs.

Mahogany House is humble in its greatness. It aspires to demonstrate how sustainable, multigenerational living can be achieved within an efficient suburban footprint. It showcases how thoughtful planning and clever design can maximise amenity, making the most of a reasonable budget.