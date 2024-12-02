Overseen by sustainability luminaries Green Sheep Collective, Magnolia Soul is a captivating architectural endeavour, harmoniously blending environmental consciousness with sophisticated design in the heart of inner Melbourne.

This project, a renovation and extension of a quaint two-bedroom Victorian cottage, exemplifies a commitment to sustainable living through passive solar design principles, eco-friendly materials, and meticulous planning.

The project's foundation lies in a comprehensive client consultation, wherein Green Sheep Collective collaborated closely with the homeowners to understand their desires. The ensuing brief, complemented by extensive site analysis and shadow studies, shaped the building's siting, mass, and volume, establishing a blueprint for environmentally sustainable design applicable to urban properties.

The distinctive folding roof form of Magnolia Soul embraces robust living spaces, ingeniously framing views of a mature magnolia tree through strategically placed windows. The lowered floor level, integrated with adjacent decking, establishes a seamless connection to the garden, enhancing the overall well-being of the inhabitants. High angular ceilings not only offer vistas of the magnolia but also facilitate natural ventilation, contributing to the passive design ethos.

The project's environmentally conscious approach extends to minimal building footprint considerations, reducing construction materials, maintenance, and overall environmental impact. Embracing a temperate climate, the design prioritises natural heating in winter and cooling in summer through strategic orientation, thermal mass, and thoughtful ventilation mechanisms.

Magnolia Soul champions ongoing building performance with a selection of low-maintenance, low-embodied-energy materials, ensuring longevity and positive environmental impact. The incorporation of ethical procurement practices, recycled components, and water-saving features further underscores the project's commitment to sustainability.