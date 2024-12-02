Maddie – Richmond Terrace

Respectfully responds to the site's heritage, Tom Eckersley Architects’ Maddie extension looks to engage and interact sensitively with its surroundings.

Located at the rear of the house, the extension comprises an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area, with the living portion opening out towards the garden. The first floor of the extension comprises two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Eckersley and his time derived inspiration from the existing Victorian facade, with the original brick repurposed and reused within a new extension. The design aim was to maximise natural light and space by gaining greater connection to the outdoors.

The Maddie extension is a successful example of how heritage and contemporary design can be successfully combined to create a beautiful and functional home. The extension respects the heritage of the existing house, while also providing the residents with a modern and comfortable living space.