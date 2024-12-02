From the architect:

The Macmasters Beach Courtyard House is a large house located on a rural site surrounded by established trees and distant mountain and sea views.

The clients are a self-employed couple who were previously living locally in a reasonably sized but overcrowded house in Macmasters Beach. They wanted a home that would comfortably fit three generations with a shared main living area, but with the outcome that each generation could feel that they had their own space.

The house also had to accommodate their active lifestyle, hobbies and their existing two home-based businesses, reducing travel off site to work.

The site is a battle-axe block and abandoned sand mine. The steep embankment to the east is the last remaining evidence of the mine.

The house is positioned to sit as close as possible to the existing ground level which has been augmented to improve access for both elderly occupants and wheelchair bound family visitors. The mostly single story ‘monument’ coloured home is surrounded by an established garden, which will continue to grow and tie the house to the site.

The house is designed in three wings to meet the brief requirement of privacy and separation. Further privacy and distant ocean views have been provided to the Master Bedroom Suite by its location on the 1st Floor over the home office/studio rooms.

Business areas have been located as to be visible upon approach, and to allow client visitation without compromising privacy to the other areas of the home. Insulated timber framing including wall frames and trusses were selected for ease of construction and cost effectiveness, as was the waffle pod slab.