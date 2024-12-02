Logo
Luxury and durability in a Mornington Peninsula home

In this Mornington Peninsula home, an elemental palette of materials and finishes that will weather well provides a stylish and hardy skin to the luxury within.

Mornington-Peninsula-house-back.jpg

Mornington-Peninsula-house-bathroom.jpg

Mornington-Peninsula-house-entry.jpg

Mornington-Peninsula-house-entry2.jpg

Mornington-Peninsula-house-front.jpg

Mornington-Peninsula-house-pool.jpg

Mornington-Peninsula-house-side.jpg

Mornington-Peninsula-house-side2.jpg

Mornington-Peninsula-house-windows.jpg

From the designer:

One Shearwater Drive sits comfortably in its coastal lookout in Mt Martha on Melbourne’s Mornington Peninsula. An elemental palette of materials and finishes that will weather well provides a stylish and hardy skin to the luxury within.

Mornington Peninsula luxury durable house entry

On approach, the house hunkers down into its surrounds, aided by Vibe’s landscaping of the site. Visitors are greeted by a totemic rectangular form clad in black Alucobond. It functions as a garage, but could just as easily be an abstract sculpture, a geometric outcrop on the coastal terrain. This welcome is indicative of a deliberately ambiguous, understated entry.

Mornington Peninsula luxury durable house entry

As you proceed, you pass a work sculpted in steel by Australian artist Russell Petherbridge.

The home’s entry is more pivoting wall than front door, hinting at the generous scale within. The interior is a series of volumes connected to decking platforms over two levels, all oriented to the expansive views of Port Phillip Bay, and collected around a central double-height void.

Mornington Peninsula luxury durable house backyard

The sea-facing elevation is every bit a contemporary coastal villa. The forms and materials are evocative of the modern movement; refined geometry, elegant, wide proportions. The levels of decking terrace gently down to meet the ground. From the front, an exercise in modest, minimal chic.

Mornington Peninsula luxury durable house pool

It is a fundamental sense of style and proportion that ties these two faces together into one cohesive and completely local building.

Project Summary
LocationMornington Peninsula, VIC
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectVibe Design Group
PhotographerLuc Remond
