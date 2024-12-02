Logo
Lorne House

Lorne House seamlessly connects with its coastal surroundings, integrating the outdoors through a natural material palette and sweeping views.

From the architects:

The client's brief was to create a warm and cosy beach house that doubles as an entertainer's paradise. Situated on the Lorne hillside, the house offers panoramic bay views while respecting neighbouring properties.

The ground floor provides a comfortable space for the client's adult children and friends, while the upper level features a luxurious master suite, generous kitchen, dining, and living areas. Large glass doors and windows capture the panoramic views.

Natural materials like stone, concrete, and timber are prominent throughout the house, creating a warm contrast with the white walls and ensuring a strong connection with the exterior.

Project Summary
LocationLorne, VIC
Year2021
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectAustin Design Associates
