Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Longform provincialism: Project Franklinford

Longform provincialism: Project Franklinford

Disruption is one thing amidst the clamour of the city, but when the canvas for architecture is an open field, noise comes to seem counterproductive.

22359.jpg

sharestar

1 of 11 slides

22360.jpg

sharestar

1 of 11 slides

22361.jpg

sharestar

1 of 11 slides

22362.jpg

sharestar

1 of 11 slides

22363.jpg

sharestar

1 of 11 slides

22364.jpg

sharestar

1 of 11 slides

22365.jpg

sharestar

1 of 11 slides

22366.jpg

sharestar

1 of 11 slides

22367.jpg

sharestar

1 of 11 slides

22368.jpg

sharestar

1 of 11 slides

22369.jpg

sharestar

1 of 11 slides

Disruption is one thing amidst the clamour of the city, but when the canvas for architecture is an open field, noise comes to seem counterproductive.

On the contrary, quietude was the driving force behind Project Franklinford, an off-grid modular home in Victoria’s Central Highlands. The four-bedroom residence is designed for sharing in a very serious sense. Two families comprise the permanent occupants of the home, while extended family and other more fleeting guests are accommodated within additional guest quarters.

22362-1.jpg

Despite a large physical footprint, the environmental impact of the Modscape-designed project is negligible. The off-grid home is sustainable and functional, servicing its occupants by virtue of a separate shed that houses a solar panel and storage system, and an 80,000-litre water tank.

22367-1.jpg

The long, straight, insulated form of Project Franklinford has been oriented not just in the interests of capturing bucolic rural views, but also for thermal efficiency – particularly within the large living area, where the families spend the majority of their time.

According to Modscape, it is this living area that forms the focal point of the design. In this space, “living and entertaining spills outdoors thanks to expansive floor-to-ceiling glazing [that opens] up to a north-facing, sun-drenched deck. Views of the surrounding paddocks and creek are captured the moment you walk in the front door. The window itself becomes an ideal space to put your feet up and relax.”

22363-1.jpg

The building envelope itself has been informed by agricultural buildings within the surrounding farmland. Project Franklinford’s modular form has been predominantly clad in Colorbond, with “accents” of Vitrabond and Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) to bolster environmental performance. “Yet upon approach, it’s the radially sawn timber board and batten-clad form that commands attention,” says Modscape. “This beautifully textured façade conceals the calm rural retreat, with the long form providing a sense of enclosure and privacy.”

22364-1.jpg

22368-1.jpg

Internally, the light, wood-heavy material palette continues with white-washed walls, white laminate joinery and marble-effect Caesarstone fixtures. An element of contrast is assured with the installation of dark oak timber flooring.

22360-1.jpg

22359-1.jpg

Project Summary
LocationFranklinford, Central Highlands, VIC
Year2017
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectModscape
PhotographerLuke Butterly
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap