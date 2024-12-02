lockleys house

From the architect:

The Gentlemen’s bungalow had numerous previous additions resulting in limited daylighting, minimal solar access to living spaces and poorly utilised outdoor spaces. Scarring to the Bungalow was removed and restored to a state where it could be celebrated.

‘Passive Bungalow’ functions fulfilled the need for cellular spaces. Doors, windows and the entire east elevation completed the Bungalow as a standalone building.

‘Active Pavilion’ connects various outdoor spaces whilst being able to engage with the Bungalow and its presence on the site. The glazed pavilion with modernist principles, being void of ornament and structured on the classical principles. Podium, column and entablature are all conceived in natural insitu concrete.

‘Connection Gallery’ conceived as an Australian sunroom verandah, this space with its full height glazing helps the occupants withdraw between buildings. It provokes a connection to the exterior landscaped gardens.

‘Landscaped Rooms’ extend the interior and engage several layers of space.

In the words of the owners:

“Our home is the perfect fusion of new and old, modern and traditional. Renovations to the bungalow have restored it to its former glory with a contemporary feel and all the modern conveniences. The design suits our lifestyle with complete ease.”