An amalgamation of traditional and contemporary design, Loch Avenue Residence is a tale of two distinct halves. Designed by Here Studio and The Stylesmiths, the home is an extension of homeowner Andrew Kulier, furthering his bold, confident, textured and culturally influenced characteristics.

The home — a renovated 1911 cottage — was purchased by Kulier in 2014. Located in the heart of Ballarat, the home seeks to respond to the township’s colonial-era heritage. The dwelling’s facade has remained intact, with verandahs mimicking cast iron lace, subtle greys and simple shrubbery utilised to achieve parity with the locale. The inside aims to cite the exterior nuances, with navy blues , crisp whites and small golden accents worked perfectly, whilst hanging lighting fixtures play tribute to the high ceilings of the Victorian era.

The design brief asked for a clear divide between old and new, resulting in a very obvious yet harmonious disconnect between the two volumes. The volumes, despite being different in character, are identical in nature, with the brief requesting that they represent the client in personality, functionality and background.

Concealed from the street, the rear edition is a far cry from the Victorian facade, with contemporary finishes and innovative features. The bespoke aluminium cladding wraps the back half of the property, with its unique geometric pattern giving it a distinct feel. Teleporting occupants from time period to time period, the facade effortlessly flows on from the traditional front in the most unexpected, yet brilliant way

Initially desired to be of minimalist qualities, the pandemic influenced Kulier to ‘go all out’ with the interior. The CEO of Shanghai-based brand consultancy The Silk Initiative, the owner wanted his Australian home to reflect his overseas career and travel. Asian design influenced much of the interior curation, with Chinese furniture, artwork and ornaments featuring heavily throughout, with contemporary furnishings weaving in between the eastern world pieces.

The entry console is of simple Chinese design, celebrated by Chinoiserie patterned wallpaper that is also found in the library, that serves as a talking point for guests. The dark timber of a Chinese furniture cabinet connects with and emphasises the bird-like shapes in deep navy, while the golden edges of the central mirror accentuate the shine of oriental pink hues. Golden curtains drape either side of the window frames, their luxurious velvet texture marrying with the armchairs in rich royal blue and neutral grey.

Utilising the home’s structural levels, individual living zones have been created taking on their own identity and purpose. A sunken recess separates the kitchen from dining and lounge, and a stairwell complete with stunning brass balustrade connects the levels at the heart. Channeling jade-coloured tiles viewed by Kulier on his travels, the fireplace and chimney are of a glossy green quality, with the glazed bricks also managing to channel native eucalyptus leaves.

The rest of the living room holds a masculine presence, with leather upholstery, wooden side tables and dark durable colours. Subtle floor rugs and lighting fixtures help to distinguish the living zones, with delicate pendants hanging as functional pieces of art. The placement of the lighting fixtures allow the accessories to shine, with light bouncing off the walls and fluttering around the room gracefully. Circular shapes complete the interiors, juxtaposing organic softness with the hard, angular nature of other surfaces. In the library, polished wooden floorboards find warming layers in the circular rug that anchors the furniture, centering the point for intimate connection.

Loch Avenue cites the identity of its owner and surrounding locale, with an oriental flavour influencing much of the home’s interior. The sum of two parts, the home intersects contemporary and Victorian within the single domicile, telling the story of an owner who is well traveled within its walls.