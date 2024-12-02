Lilyfield House: A flexible, sustainable family home

What was once a shop building in Sydney's Inner West is now a sustainable, multi-purpose family home.

The architects were tasked with designing a sustainable space to support a family with children of three different age brackets, as well as a space that could support working from home. The result is a unique spatial assembly of internal and external rooms and volumes where compact private spaces are supplemented with generous living, dining, kitchen and play spaces for family interaction. Meanwhile, a home office can be accessed separately from the rest of the house to receive clients without interrupting the family.

There is a ‘public path’ that continues through the house, interwoven with private spaces arranged around the central atrium. Outside these spaces there are a series of garden terraces for relaxation and retreat.

The plan progressively reduces as the house rises, ending in an intimate living space that is enclosed by the curved inner planes of the roof, looking out onto district views.

Materials have been kept simple. The materials palette includes white set render, off form concrete, bamboo flooring, hoop pine ply and clear anodised framed glazing.

Sustainability features