Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Light Cannon

Light Cannon

Unconcerned with adding floor area, the clients simply wanted us to fill their small, dark terrace house with joy and light.

3a77f639-c796-4f3f-9ec6-5ad985d14b4b.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

4f196f34-c030-487f-b7cf-057f76108da6.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

6b406cb8-09f9-42ef-a795-8ed9b3f0c79f.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

7821b2f9-cc1d-4aba-bc68-a258bc184a73.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

80829e10-6c61-4d2e-b8a0-cc221f95d8e8.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

b1d4ee4f-96ae-47e3-a762-18ffe9ebf28a.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

b9c71873-7b2d-41e3-8f0e-fd39636e916e.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

bee0495e-ee5a-4932-b088-930722f4b4d6.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

c3654c9d-06b8-4071-bbc5-66791b72fecc.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

c794ff69-8c40-4933-a5f9-d5b1b5ef186f.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

ce2e3580-b363-4590-96af-5f416526855d.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

d0e7f919-80a1-4b1e-88e6-6b81e50e7451.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

d5e2ff1d-5f77-4a19-a58e-60cfd5c2e6c3.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

e2f54ba1-7923-4172-bfb6-68c83c687c28.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

e7ee6922-b942-4f9b-b648-4b4157ea0263.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

From the architects:

Unconcerned with adding floor area, the clients simply wanted us to fill their small, dark terrace house with joy and light.

The site is heavily constrained by neighbouring structures. As keen entertainers, high on their list was a kitchen/dining space that celebrates cooking and feasting.

An unexpected solution was found through modelling the site and its surrounds. A compact rear addition for the new kitchen/dining area is topped with two sculpted roof forms, that reach up above the neighbouring wall to draw northern daylight down into the centre of the space.

We call them ‘light cannons’ because they define the space architecturally, lending grandeur and volume while flooding it with light.

The space adds only 22sqm but allowed us to reconfigure other existing rooms for clarity and comfort. While the old and new are distinctly different, a remnant fireplace remains, stitching the two together, marking the transition.

Project Summary
LocationAnnandale, NSW
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectCarter Williamson Architects
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap