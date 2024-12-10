Light Cannon

From the architects:

Unconcerned with adding floor area, the clients simply wanted us to fill their small, dark terrace house with joy and light.

The site is heavily constrained by neighbouring structures. As keen entertainers, high on their list was a kitchen/dining space that celebrates cooking and feasting.

An unexpected solution was found through modelling the site and its surrounds. A compact rear addition for the new kitchen/dining area is topped with two sculpted roof forms, that reach up above the neighbouring wall to draw northern daylight down into the centre of the space.

We call them ‘light cannons’ because they define the space architecturally, lending grandeur and volume while flooding it with light.

The space adds only 22sqm but allowed us to reconfigure other existing rooms for clarity and comfort. While the old and new are distinctly different, a remnant fireplace remains, stitching the two together, marking the transition.