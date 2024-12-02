From the architect:

Plus Architecture has announced the completion of Lidcombe Rise, a mixed-tenure development providing a mix of critically-needed social, affordable and market housing, alongside seamlessly integrated complementary community amenities.

Located in the heart of Sydney’s Western suburbs, the $130 million development is the realisation of a collaboration between Plus Architecture, developer Billbergia, the NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) and Evolve Housing — who have joined forces to tackle the growing demand for diverse housing and greater economic vitality in Sydney.

Comprising four buildings with a total of 376 residences, 41 percent of which have been allocated to social and affordable housing, the development, which covers a total GFA of 32,411 sqm, also delivers a childcare centre accommodating up to 60 local children as well as neighbourhood retail tenancies.

In close proximity to Lidcombe station, on a narrow east-west parcel of land next to the train line, the development transitions down in scale from the Lidcombe Town Centre to the low-rise residential context beyond, reinforcing the urban scale principles set out within the Town Centre development plan.

Plus Architecture Director, Amit Julka says Lidcombe Rise has been designed with placemaking and community building at its heart.

“The foundational design principle guiding the design and development teams for Lidcombe Rise has been the notion of ‘equity of amenity’ across the three residential typologies – affordable, social and private housing. From entrance lobbies through to finishes in the apartments, our aim has been to deliver designs that are indistinguishable in quality and amenity from one another.”

Inspired by the flora found within greater Sydney, hues of blues, reds, yellow and greens embellish the exterior of each building. Swooping precast forms that contrast against glazed elements and matte aluminium panelling create a sense of cohesion across the development.

With the resident’s comfort at the forefront of the architects’ minds, continuous bands of precast limit the extent of glazing, while both horizontal and external fins have been used to provide a level of protection to the double-glazed windows. Nature has been integrated throughout the design, with multiple gardens and rooftop terraces working together to create a cohesive and serene community atmosphere.