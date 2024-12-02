Less is more: A 32sqm house fit for a young family

Less is more in this tiny house designed for a young family in Sydney.

This 32sqm house explores the micro-living movement, proving that bigger isn’t necessarily better for this family of four.

According to the architect, the success of this project is its abundance of natural light, an outlook over the swimming pool, ample outdoor space and the productive use of all the space in the house so while it may be compact, it doesn’t feel like it.

The home encourages the occupants to live an indoor-outdoor lifestyle and think critically about every possession they own.

A triple-storey bunk bed houses the two children with a play area below and each bunk looking out over the pool. The master bedroom tucks away neatly into a corner of the home, which also features book racks, clever storage spaces and food-producing gardens.