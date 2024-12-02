Leichhardt House

From the architect:

A single-storey split level rear extension to a semi-detached bungalow on a narrow site invites you in to meander down through its gentle level changes. The extension is on the southern side of the shared party wall making access to daylight a challenge. This was overcome by the introduction of dramatic north facing clerestory glazing in the new kitchen and rumpus opening up to the back garden.

The new extension contains a compact family bathroom, new master bedroom and ensuite, combined laundry and study, kitchen, dining and living area opening onto a deck at the rear.

The previous lean-to extension containing the original kitchen and wet areas was demolished along with the more recent curved steel and glass sunroom addition. The rear of the house had been the same floor level as the front of the house addressing the street and disconnected the house from the rear yard at approximately 1.5 metres above.

The contemporary rear extension is connected to the original house by a lower link roof, differentiating clearly between old and new. The new rear extension consists of simple contemporary pop-up roof forms orientated to maximise access to daylighting to overcome the constraints of being located on the southern side of the party wall.

Exposing the original brick wall in the hallway, links the old and new parts of the home, providing a seamless transition. Niches formed around concealed steel structure become somewhere to place a plant, creating a sense of bringing the outdoors in.

A cautious approach has been taken in ‘changing as much as necessary but as little as possible’, traces of previous development remain evident and have been re-interpreted within the new extension. A second storey addition was not considered in preference for a single storey extension that would be more sensitive to the period portion of the home. Maintaining the lounge room in its original form along with its original period features intact was also an important criteria of the brief.