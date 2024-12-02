Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Leicester House

Leicester House

The Leicester House renovation involves giving some love to a neglected, Federation-period bungalow in Brisbane.

16180b1c-8f15-43ce-acfb-eb029769a315.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

3de53a18-baa6-4a2f-9ca4-6c83686da955.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

3ffeae9b-4a79-4dbf-ab3b-8c1f45f51aee.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

5119229b-7427-4cbb-a95a-2a2f0c600dd9.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

53ad929d-e32d-4089-9501-e13190a9c57e.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

5d691a56-7ce4-46b6-9083-fd4ff93045ce.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

887d7297-45a4-4627-ae20-6441d34cfef8.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

90aef6df-967e-4e06-a582-742a482cac30.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

9f396907-33a0-4013-9d13-306169e38a9b.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

ad817cff-6947-4920-ade5-1446e0d34d17.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

b50116c0-1dae-4816-ac64-bef0da4d7fcd.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

e114042c-cd78-457c-a279-9ef0cf6092da.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

From the architect:

The Leicester House renovation involves giving some love to a neglected, Federation-period bungalow in Brisbane.

Its serious character is restored at the front, while its more playful side is revealed inside and out back.

A series of apertures frames views between spaces and floors, and helps provide definition and organisation to a hard-working floor plan.

Spaces visually borrow from each other creating a generous layout with absolute connection to its north-east facing garden setting.

Project Summary
LocationCoorparoo, QLD
Year2021
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectJustin Humphrey Architects
PhotographerMartin Siegner
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap