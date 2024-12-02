From the architect:

The Leicester House renovation involves giving some love to a neglected, Federation-period bungalow in Brisbane.

Its serious character is restored at the front, while its more playful side is revealed inside and out back.

A series of apertures frames views between spaces and floors, and helps provide definition and organisation to a hard-working floor plan.

Spaces visually borrow from each other creating a generous layout with absolute connection to its north-east facing garden setting.