From the architect:
The Leicester House renovation involves giving some love to a neglected, Federation-period bungalow in Brisbane.
Its serious character is restored at the front, while its more playful side is revealed inside and out back.
A series of apertures frames views between spaces and floors, and helps provide definition and organisation to a hard-working floor plan.
Spaces visually borrow from each other creating a generous layout with absolute connection to its north-east facing garden setting.
Project Summary
LocationCoorparoo, QLD
Year2021
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectJustin Humphrey Architects
PhotographerMartin Siegner