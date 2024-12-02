Pulling back an insensitive addition in order to allow for a heritage-listed cottage to flourish, ssd studio have brought modernist nous to Layered House in Sydney’s east.

The brief provided by the clientele desired a new rear wing, comprising a new kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. The second storey is effectively an attic, with the master bedroom and ensuite located discreetly within the space.

The upper level was designed by ssd to not overpower the existing dwelling, and to also be built to heritage regulations. The dining room and kitchen are made increasingly spacious by a dramatic double height void which is enhanced by a number of concealed skylights.

ssd have looked to retain much of the existing dwelling’s palette, with the continued adoption of cream walls and timber, as well as stone and leather. The second-storey bedroom is fronted by steel frame windows to create a sense of space and connection to both the garden beyond and the living space below while maintaining privacy.