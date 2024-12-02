Deriving its name from the Chinese word for ‘pretty’, Lang House is a two-storey embodiment of the word and its meaning in both English and Mandarin.

Built for a family of four, the house prioritises wellbeing, efficiency, and inspiration in its design. The brief from the owners was clear: avoid the closed-in feel of hallways and corridors. In response, the architects created a largely open-plan space with a focus on natural light and connection to greenery. Large windows and openings on three sides bathe the interior in light, while internal courtyards and a focus on maximising space create a sense of airiness.

Lang House embraces flexibility. A "multipurpose rumpus room" can transform into a playroom, study area, or teenage hangout depending on the family's needs. Hidden storage solutions and concealed features like a pull-down Murphy bed ensure a clutter-free environment.

Sustainability was a major consideration. The house is entirely electric, with a solar panel system, battery storage, and an electric car charging station. Water-saving measures include rainwater harvesting and low-flow fixtures. Sustainable materials were used throughout, from chemical-free paint to certified wood.

The design incorporates passive heating and cooling strategies. North-facing windows are shaded in summer, while polished concrete floors act as thermal mass to radiate warmth in winter. Ceiling fans and strategic window placement promote natural ventilation.

The exterior of Lang House is a bold statement with its dark grey equitone cladding. In contrast, the interior is a haven of soft curves, natural light, and lush greenery. Timber elements and a soaring sculptural "tree trunk" bathroom create a sense of warmth and cohesion.

The owners actively participated in the design process, referencing favourite elements from the architect's past projects which informed the design response pictured here. It all culminates in a cohesive, personal home which reflects the wellness-inspired mantra of the young family.