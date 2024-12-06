LSD Residence: A cement and glass home for empty-nesters

The LSD Residence was designed for a couple of soon to be empty-nesters, who required a dwelling where they could entertain visitors. The cement-heavy home in Melbourne also had to make the most of an awkward site that varied between eight and 12 metres in width.





Designed by Davidov Partners Architects, the ground floor of the house was conceived as three distinct zones punctured by two glazed interstitial areas.

“This allowed the linear arrangement of the house to be perceived as contained and expanded,” says the architect.

The entry to the house enters directly into the first of these interstitial areas which contains the staircase and views beyond. The second interstitial area is occupied by a kitchen island, and is designed as a natural hub for when visitors are around. A private kitchen – for the “real cooking and cleaning” – is located adjacent to the island and is concealed from view.





Upstairs, the master bedroom has been conceived as a hotel suite. The room has over-scaled façade glazing which extends from below the floor level to the parapet line allowing for full height windows. The bathroom is housed within a curved module rendered in the same cement render as the exterior of the building.

“The curved wall of the shower animates the stark façade of the building, which, depending on the lighting levels and time of day emerges and submerges from view from the street,” says the architect.

The house’s overall design has utilised a limited palate of materials. Cement render and unfilled travertine has been used both internally and externally.