Carter Williamson had unfinished business with its 2015 project, Newport House, for about 4 years. That was until it was able to realise it’s original vision for the dwelling in 2019. Enter LA Cool, an outdoor living addition to an architecturally outstanding home, that takes full advantage of the first rate views on offer over Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

LA Cool features an infinity pool, pavilion, outdoor living spaces and a vantage point that ensures the view is the main event. The pavilion is both covered and uncovered, which ensures that it can be used irrespective of weather and climate. The roof that covers part of the pavilion is pierced strategically, allowing light to flood through the space.

The installation of a fireplace, outdoor kitchen and woodfire pizza oven furthers the addition’s ability to be used 365 days a year. Whether entertaining guests or quite simply relaxing, the house’s occupants have the ability to use the exterior area at all times.

LA Cool derives its name from the modernist outdoor living spaces frequently seen on America’s west coast. Favoured by the American jet-set, these low-slung living spaces are modest, unobtrusive to surrounding homes, yet simultaneously provide overhead shelter, allowing the view to be soaked in.

LA Cool’s colour palette is a direct descendant of the existing house. The palette is of pure and natural qualities, with both interior and exterior fusing together to create a home with premium living spaces, both inside and out.

Harnessing the first rate views of the Northern Beaches coastline, Carter Williamson have expanded on their initial creation to create an exterior space that furthers its original intentions. The outdoor addition provides facility and amenity for all year round, and has been devised in a way that ensures that the elements do not hinder the occupants’ ability to entertain and relax when they choose to do so.