Kirribilli apartment

From the architect:

This project called for the complete interior refurbishment of an apartment with dress circle views of Circular Quay, The Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

A concept diagram was developed based on a collection of paintings by Dorothy Napangardi, one of which was dominated by a deep black ground.

As a foil to this centrally placed work, a rich warm chocolate “Dark Core’ was inserted through the centre of the plan, dividing the living and bedroom areas.

The dark core organises and abstracts all the services including the kitchen, bar, laundry and “powder room”, whilst acting as a threshold between the bedrooms and living area. Everything outside of the core became a pale high key finish.

The plan was carefully revised to add a separate dining area and deal with privacy issues.

A direct lift entry called for a “foyer wall”, which introduces the “Core”, with a small homage to Utzon’s unbuilt SOH interiors.

Images: Supplied