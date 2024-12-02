Kilrush House is the result of a pair of clients giving Webster Architecture and Studio 11:11 full control.

Comprising 4 bedrooms with 3 living zones and 3-car basement garage, the stone facade and rhythm of vertical elements to the first floor gives the home beauty and elegance. It is understated and private, and gives a contrast to the open plan and interconnected living to the rear.

Studio 11:11 was invited by Webster to create a functional and sophisticated interior for a modern family home. The design focuses on generous proportions that are offset by slim and refined detailing, resulting in an air of rich elegance and simplicity.

Upon entry an angular sheet of raw steel cuts through heavy set forms to create a sculptural stair balustrade. Following on, the open plan living area is centred around an impressive fireplace wall with a strong visual connection to the garden and alfresco terrace. The cabinetry designs are understated and restrained, allowing the quality of the materials and grand proportions of the spaces to be the hero.

To establish consistency throughout the home there is a running theme of dark objects thoughtfully composed within light spaces. The selection of dark and dramatic natural stone in monolithic forms, dark toned timbers and off-white walls creates a timeless palette of materials and an appropriate backdrop for the client’s impressive art collection.

This home provides a sophisticated, serene and elegant setting for it’s inhabitants to live in. Both Webster Architecture and Studio 11:11 have brought their expertise to the table, culminating in a residential experience that is built around the concepts of space, minimalism and craftsmanship.