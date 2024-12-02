Kew House 01

From the architect:

The architectural design of this contemporary residence seamlessly blends with the surrounding nature, creating a tranquil oasis.

The two existing majestic trees, the Liquid Amber at the front and the Algerian Oak at the rear serve as natural focal points, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal. Positioned to the west and north, these deciduous trees play a vital role in optimising the passive solar features of the home. They provide shade during the hotter months, keeping the interior cool, while allowing warm sunlight to flood the home during the cooler seasons.

This contemporary residence is a testament to harmonious architecture and interior design. The integration of natural elements, including the existing trees, and the careful consideration given to preserving the connection to the community, contribute to a truly remarkable living experience.

From the breathtaking views of the tree canopy to the luxurious outdoor spaces and inviting interiors, every detail of this residence has been meticulously crafted to create a serene and welcoming haven for its inhabitants.

One of the unique design elements is the lifted roof line over the living area, offering an awe-inspiring view of the enchanting tree canopy. This clever architectural concept creates a seamless connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces, allowing residents to feel immersed in the natural beauty that surrounds them.

Furthermore, the design team placed great importance on preserving the connection between the Algerian Oak in the rear yard and the community. Carefully considering the client's wishes, the architects ensured that this majestic tree remained visible from the street, adding to the overall charm of the neighbourhood.

As one ventures into the meticulously crafted outdoor space, a sense of opulence greets them. The luxurious plunge pool and spa provide a perfect escape for relaxation and indulgence. The outdoor area exudes a sense of serenity, with carefully selected materials and lush greenery enhancing the overall ambiance.Stepping inside, the living areas are open and bright, inviting natural light to fill every corner.

A harmonious blend of modern finishes and thoughtful interior design choices creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. Despite the open layout, strategically placed enveloping breakaway spaces offer a serene haven for moments of tranquillity amidst the bustling happenings of everyday life.