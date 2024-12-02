Logo
Kenneth House

The project was for a new residence that sat comfortably within its context.

13fb2380-03c9-47f5-85c5-8566c426da10.jpg

17dd25ef-7da8-4155-96e7-dceb670f250f.jpg

31dadb83-c6c7-4a3c-aae7-e5fa3742a4d3.jpg

3f377bf7-5195-4fbb-a76d-69de5e67394b.jpg

60c5d3fd-4f28-4aa3-8853-5ec8c3ee709d.jpg

669805d9-18d3-4335-bddc-d8e45f4199d0.jpg

70c27a2d-6d1c-4d23-b86c-d92989aa2275.jpg

84d05e8e-c867-4d36-aaef-cee30383dbe6.jpg

9ca1e7e6-957b-4535-af9f-1880e2f802fb.jpg

bcff0377-441d-4c5f-b5ee-b904fd7ead35.jpg

c143d86e-33ab-4786-b150-a43738949593.jpg

c156f0ad-8ff0-47ce-adc3-0aa80148b1d2.jpg

cb62c36d-3842-4cda-b878-01f002eeedf1.jpg

e27bd6c4-ad5b-464d-ad98-a67702aa4799.jpg

Double height curved rammed earth walls provide a sense of calm and warmth when entering the dwelling.

An internal courtyard allows natural light to fill the living spaces and wash the rammed earth walls.

Project Summary
LocationLongueville, NSW
Year2021
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectDesign Studio Group
PhotographerMichael Martino
