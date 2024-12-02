Kenneth House

Kenneth HouseThe project was for a new residence that sat comfortably within its context.
Double height curved rammed earth walls provide a sense of calm and warmth when entering the dwelling.
An internal courtyard allows natural light to fill the living spaces and wash the rammed earth walls.
Project Summary
LocationLongueville, NSW
Year2021
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectDesign Studio Group
PhotographerMichael Martino