Bijl Architecture and Melissa Wilson Landscape Architects have teamed up to transform Kareela Crest from an unremarkable front garden into a stunning, immersive experience.

Previous renovations to the dwelling had left a lot to be desired. The practice’s plan was to establish a unified, thoughtful plan that fully embraced the dramatic fall-away site and its lush landscape.

Various adversities were met by each studio in connecting the house with its surroundings, particularly in the downstairs area. Sandstone, previously undervalued, was transformed, becoming a cornerstone of the internal palette via three dramatic feature walls.

A new living area and deck were created to increase space both inside and out. The design vision has culminated in a stepped pathway leading to a new entrance pergola, seamlessly blending the home and garden together.

The concept for Kareela Crest has resulted in the property transforming into an experience both inviting and immersive, conscious of its natural landscape and resulting in an enhanced living experience.