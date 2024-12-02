A welcome addition to an already existing art-deco site, the Kardella Street Residence – masterminded by local practice studiofour – is a compromise between the original floor level and the site level. An open space with high ceilings to account for the drop in levels, the restoration of the existing dwelling and extension to the rear of the building features art deco influences in a modern context.

Located in Malvern East, Kardella Street contains views to the popular Hedgeley Dene Gardens beyond the back fence. The new addition allows for the views of both Hedgeley Dene and the back garden to be immersed within fully, as opposed to the lack of accessibility that the owners possessed previously.

Likened to a residential amphitheatre by studiofour, the extension affords its owners the ability to entertain guests and cook and dine outdoors, with integrated seating also factored into the design plan. Taking advantage of its position as opposed to the untethered dwelling that preceded it, Kardella Street connects deeply to its surroundings, allowing for a space that allows for box office views in a private setting that is of the utmost quality.

The brief given to studiofour was for the new addition to be fluid, permeable and highly connective with the landscape. Factoring this into their plans, studiofour’s design response is an addition that is minimal in materiality and detailing, placing emphasis on the backdrop provided by the gardens beyond. Interior elements retain simplicity and are extended outside to create a minimal transition between inside and out. Grounded in a sense of calm, the integrated interior and exterior improves function and enhanced user well-being.

On entry through the restored art deco building, two opposing portal openings either side of the entry frame the landscape beyond, immediately connecting the gardens to the built program. However, there is a certain disconnection between this view, and it is only as one enters the new addition, through a compressed corridor, that the expansive double-height space is experienced. It is here the impact of the treescape, both adjacent and beyond, is immediate and all-consuming.

The palette used by the practice is neutral and sleek, reflecting the modern context the new addition is set within. While this is a modern characteristic of design, the thinking behind the decision is to ensure the view of the landscape is the main feature. Grey, white and black hues are seen amongst the interior, with light accents of blue amongst the artworks that feature throughout the space.

The contemporary tranquil of the Kardella Street Residence puts its owners back in touch with the greenery that sits on its block and within its viewpoints. stonefour have done an admirable job in transitioning an old art deco dwelling into an extension that is still familiar with the history of the site, only furthering the past to preserve the residence’s future.