The success of our Kalinga house is the strength of the concept to move the existing house on the site; located on a quirky L shaped site, the repositioning of the existing Queenslander Cottage, reunited the house with its previously remote rear garden while creating separate and distinct outdoor rooms in the landscape around all edges.

These new garden rooms are given different functions to create destination spaces extending the internal spaces out.

The new ground level includes all primary living spaces with a guest suite while the Queenslander at upper level is restored for bedroom spaces and secondary lounge. The cottage, retains traditional detailing and shared sunroom.

The contemporary extension is dark to recede, and detailed simply to be subservient to the existing cottage. Internally, the interior design pays homage to the dwelling's heritage, incorporating traditional Queensland heritage colours in contemporary playful, textural materials to evoke a sense of warmth and character.

With a contemporary extension providing new spaces for the family, Kalinga caters to the evolving needs its family occupants. The plan negotiates privacy, separation and spaces to be together and social. The house creates space for everyday living, accommodating the rigors of family life and offering a nurturing environment for children to grow from early school years to adolescence.

The design fosters comfort, functionality, and the enduring character and charm unique to a character Queenslander.




