An Italianate house with a New Zealand coastal feel

This Italianate-style villa has been renovated to provide flexible entertaining spaces and capture a New Zealand coastal feel.

Brief

Coming from New Zealand, the clients wanted to reflect this type of coastal feel in the home’s colour scheme and landscape design. They also requested a stark interior transition between the restored house and the rear addition, as well as a series of flexible entertaining spaces that open onto landscaped areas.

Design response

The home’s historical frontage has been retained, while a contemporary three-storey addition and a series of social spaces have been added to the rear.

The social spaces are flexible; while they suited to entertaining, they can also be used as a private sanctuary to take in nature.

A new basement space includes a garage, car wash, bar and home theatre, and is connected with an existing cellar under the original house.

Contrast is key to the design – between old and new, cold and warm, and heavy and light. However, certain features such as green walls and transparent surfaces have been included to help tone down the harshness of the new structures.

A coastal New Zealand feel has been achieved through the combination of blue pool tiles with green landscaping patches, including the New Zealand Pohutukawa tree.

Key products/suppliers