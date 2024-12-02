This double-storey-rear addition to an existing Federation-era house now comfortably accommodates a family of four and two cats.

The existing period street frontage (comprising two Bedrooms & formal Lounge) was retained, along with the Entry Verandah & internal Hallway.

Despite the interesting & robust appeal of the existing double-brick heritage envelope, a lighter open-plan aesthetic was preferred for the new rear addition.

A deciduous ficus tree along the back fence had to be protected & viewed. With no rear ROW access, the backyard was land-locked.

The retention of garden space along the side (now permeated with salvaged brick pavers) was important to facilitate the green thumb of at least one keen gardener.

New rear bi-fold doors connect a new open-plan Kitchen & Dining area with a private leafy North-facing courtyard.

A flood overlay required new floor levels to be raised, so large threshold landings were introduced to connect indoor & outdoor spaces. Polished concrete floors offer resilience and also radiate absorbed winter sun.

New expressed posistrut ceiling trusses increase the volume of the open-plan Kitchen & Dining space without blowing the budget with excessive floor-ceiling heights.

Dark stained timber elements are punctuated with black trims, contrasting a simple white palette provided by walls, cupboards and tiled splashbacks.

The new upper level offers a parents' retreat, with light filled Master Bedroom, Ensuite & WIR. A family Study overlooks the stair void encouraging connectivity with Living spaces below.

Upper level additions carefully balance the ingress of light & air, enabling views while respecting adjacent neighbourhood privacy. Privacy screens are also solar screens which strategically cast shade in summer while welcoming sunlight during the cooler months.

Views of the backyard ficus are framed along with distant twilight views toward a sparkling city.