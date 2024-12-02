Perhaps showing the way for how Australian architects could transform former commercial stock into much-needed social housing lots, the trio of Francois Brugel Architectes Associes, H2o Architectes and Antoine Regnault Architecture have unveiled Ilot Saint-Germain, a 254-residence precinct that once hosted the Ministry of the Armed Forces.

Located within Paris’ seventh arrondissement, the development comprises an 18th century stone building and L-shaped concrete building from the 1970s. An internal courtyard sits at the epicentre of the site, enhancing connection with nature.

Much of the robust palette has been retained and promoted, while a gymnasium and kindergarten have also been constructed, with each adhering to the existing palette. The concrete volumes are additionally enhanced by garden spaces that sit atop, each designed by Élise & Martin Hennebicque.

Interiors feature a minimal palette, allowing residents to adapt them to their needs. The 18th century stone building has been fitted with architect windows, while loggias adorn the 1970s building’s interior. Dark wood window frames and metal balustrades provide contrast to the stone and concrete without diminishing its earthy aura.